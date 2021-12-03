Baltimore at Pittsburgh prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 5

Baltimore at Pittsburgh How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 5

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Baltimore (8-3), Pittsburgh (5-5-1)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh Game Preview

Why Baltimore Will Win

Pittsburgh’s a hot mess.

The running game has stopped, the turnovers keep flowing, and the defense is getting blasted. The last thing the team with one of the worst run defenses going is a visit from Baltimore.

There are WAY too many turnovers and the team seems to have decided to stop scoring, but the running game is still among the league’s best. Lamar Jackson is Lamar Jackson, but he’s not alone with the running backs rotating in to crank up consistent production.

The Steelers are allowing a whopping 4.8 yards per carry, but …

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

The turnovers.

Pittsburgh needs all the help it can get, and it starts with by taking the ball away – that hasn’t been a part of the plan so far.

The D has come up with multiple takeaways just once – in the win over Chicago – but Baltimore is just handing the ball away like it’s trying to screw up.

It got the win over Cleveland, but the four turnovers made it a whole lot harder. The offense has given it up nine times over the last four games, and the Steelers have to capitalize on every opportunity – if it can generate a few.

What’s Going To Happen

This is yet another one of those gut-check, man-up, get nasty cliché games for the Steelers, and it should work.

Again, Baltimore isn’t really scoring. It hasn’t gone past 17 points in four of the last five games, and the Steeler D could use the break after getting rolled the last two weeks.

This will be a low scoring battle with the Steelers pounding away on both sides of the line better than they have over the last several weeks, and …

And then Lamar Jackson goes Lamar Jackson in the fourth quarter and Justin Tucker goes Justin Tucker with a walk-off field goal.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh Prediction, Line

Baltimore 17, Pittsburgh 16

Line: Baltimore -4.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

