Baltimore at Cleveland prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 12

Baltimore at Cleveland How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Baltimore (8-4), Cleveland (6-6)

Baltimore at Cleveland Game Preview

Why Baltimore Will Win

The Raven offense didn’t exactly rock the first time around and the team still won.

The running game sputtered, Lamar Jackson threw four picks, and it was a 16-10 Baltimore win thanks to a Raven defense that didn’t allow the Browns to move the chains or do anything to control the clock.

With its ground attack and lack of big play ability, owning the time of possession battle is a huge deal, and Cleveland – who had the ball for just 23 minutes two weeks ago – won’t be able to do it.

There might be issues for the Ravens, but the run defense leads the NFL, it hasn’t allowed over 100 rushing yards in a month, and …

Why Cleveland Will Win

Baltimore isn’t exactly humming.

Lamar Jackson might be brilliant, and dangerous, and amazing when he gets the chance to make things happen, but he’s not getting enough help from his depleted running back corps and there’s not enough consistently happening with the downfield passing game.

Cleveland might be sputtering along, but it had two weeks off and a key time to rest up. The defense has to keep forcing mistakes – Baltimore isn’t winning this time around if it turns it over four times again – and it’s just going to have to battle it out in a grind against an offense that hasn’t scores more than 20 points in five of its last six games.

That fits the Brown style.

What’s Going To Happen

Few teams needed a week off more than Cleveland, but Baltimore should come out fired up after the painful misfire loss to Pittsburgh last week.

It’s not just that Cleveland was able to rest up. It’s that it got two weeks to prepare for the team it just played – and a team that’s sputtering and coughing a bit too much offensively.

There won’t be anything pretty about this, but the Browns are back at home for just the second time since Halloween. It’ll scratch out a low-scoring game with a big defensive hold in the final moments.

Baltimore at Cleveland Prediction, Line

Cleveland 17, Baltimore 13

Line: Cleveland -3, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

