Baltimore at Cincinnati Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Baltimore at Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 26

Baltimore at Cincinnati How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Baltimore (8-6), Cincinnati (8-6)

Baltimore at Cincinnati Game Preview

Why Baltimore Will Win

You don’t think Baltimore might be a wee bit fired up to play in this after losing 41-17 back in Week 7?

Even with the injuries and the problems and the losing streak, the team is still playing well – the three losses over the last three games were by a grand total of five points. The running game is still working, the offense is scoring, and the defense hasn’t been all that bad.

This has just happened to be a tough run when the breaks and close games that went the Ravens’ way over the first half of the season are flipping to the other side.

The Bengals continue to be weird. The talent is there and the parts are in place to explode, but it’s just not happening with the offense falling flat over the last few games. But …

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Lamar Jackson isn’t right, Tyler Huntley has COVID, and Josh Johnson is getting the start. This obviously isn’t the same team when 8 isn’t on the field.

The Cincinnati defense continues to be great against the run – even after Denver had a strong day – and the offense has the explosive element to keep spreading the ball around with a passing game that can hit the deep ball against anyone.

The problem is with the team’s consistency – there isn’t any. However, that pendulum is due to swing back the other way.

As good as the Baltimore defense has been, it gave up close to 320 yards or more of total offense in six of the last eight games. In the first meeting the Bengals got a massive day from Joe Burrow with over 400 yards through the air.

What’s Going To Happen

Which 8-6 team is ready to take control of the AFC North?

Cincinnati continues to be fighting its way through the season, and Baltimore just can’t seem to catch a break lately. Starting Johnson isn’t helping the cause.

At home, the Bengal defense will come up with a strong day and Burrow will crank up the two big home runs needed to stay ahead. However, it’s a Baltimore game. It’s going to be close.

Baltimore at Cincinnati Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 16

Line: Cincinnati -4.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Football on Christmas Day

1: Any present anyone is running out to get you at the last second

