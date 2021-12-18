Atlanta at San Francisco prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 19

Atlanta at San Francisco How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 19

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Atlanta (6-7), San Francisco (7-6)

Atlanta at San Francisco Game Preview

Why Atlanta Will Win

Really? Is there a running game now?

It’s not pretty, and it’s requiring a slew of interesting parts being thrown together to make it all happen, but all of a sudden the Falcons are running well.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, and a sprinkling of other backs like Wayne Gallman and Qadree Ollison are making it all go for over 100 yards in four of the last five games.

The San Francisco defense as a whole hasn’t been all that miserable, and it’s been good against the run lately, but it can be pounded on by teams that commit to it.

The Falcons have kept fighting their way through a tough season with two wins in the last three games, but …

Why San Francisco Will Win

San Francisco isn’t Jacksonville or Carolina.

The 49ers bounced back after their weird performance against Seattle with a great game – at least for about 50 minutes – against Cincinnati.

They’ve won four of their last five games and five of their last seven with a steady offense, a D that keeps taking the ball away, and Deebo Samuel becoming a special weapon.

Atlanta has to force takeaways to pull this off. San Francisco is 1-5 when turning it over multiple times – the one win was against Detroit – and the Falcon D hasn’t forced more than one turnover in a game for three weeks.

What’s Going To Happen

Atlanta is plucky, but it doesn’t have the explosion to keep up.

Matt Ryan has struggled without Calvin Ridley and a good group of receivers to help the cause – and throw in the lack of steady pass protection, too.

San Francisco will be balanced against the rocky Falcon defense – and the 49er secondary will be great this week – to keep the momentum rolling.

Atlanta at San Francisco Prediction, Line

San Francisco 27, Atlanta 17

Line: San Francisco -9.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

