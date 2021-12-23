Army Wins Armed Forces Bowl Over Missouri 24-22: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Army beat Missouri to win the Armed Forces Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the game, and what it all means.

Armed Forces Bowl: 5 Things That Matter

Final Score: Army 24, Missouri 22

CFN Prediction: Missouri 27, Army 21

Line: Army -9, o/u: 54

5. The running backs came through

Missouri had the two big storylines with starting quarterback Connor Bazelak benched, and with star running back Tyler Badie opting out. As it turned out, neither thing might have mattered all that much.

More on Part One in a moment. As far as Part Two the replacements did their jobs.

Elijah Young was quick, ripping off a game-high 75 yards. Dawson Downing ran for 69 yards. QB Brady Cook was dangerous with 53 yards. Badie would’ve made more of a difference, but the Tigers averaged well over five yards per carry.

On the other side, this was the Jakobi Buchanan show.

He only ran for 68 yards and a score on 21 carries, but he was the battering ram who kept converting on fourth downs and pushed through the Mizzou defensive front all game long.

He didn’t fumble. Army didn’t turn the ball over. However, Downing …

