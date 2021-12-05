AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Final Regular Season

Where do all the top teams rank in the final regular season AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Final Regular Season

Others Receiving Votes

Utah State 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego State 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Louisiana Tech 11, Appalachian State 9, Army 7, Mississippi State 4, Penn State 4, Northern Illinois 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Kentucky Wildcats 9-3 131 (25)

24. UTSA Roadrunners 12-1 147 (NR)

23. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 172 (24)

22. Arkansas Razorbacks 8-4 280 (23)

21. Houston Cougars 11-2 (16)

– Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY rankings

20. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10-3 394 (18)

19. Clemson Tigers 9-3 396 (22)

18. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 405 (21)

17. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-3 447 (15)

16. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 12-1 480 (20)

– College Football Playoff rankings prediction

15. Oregon Ducks 10-3 595 (10)

14. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 807 (13)

13. Pitt Panthers 11-2 838 (17)

12. BYU Cougars 10-2 854 (12)

11. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 895 11)

– NFL Predictions Week 13 | NFL Experts Picks

10. Utah Utes 10-3 929 (14)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-2 1060 (5)

8. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 1101 (8)

7. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 1177 (7)

6. Baylor Bears 11-2 1228 (9)

– CFN Rankings: 1-130 & by conference

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 1280 (6)

4. Cincinnati Bearcats 13-0 1404 3 1st (3)

3. Georgia Bulldogs 12-1 1408 (1)

2. Michigan Wolverines 12-1 1480 9 1st (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 12-1 1535 50 1st (4)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings