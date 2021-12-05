5 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Championship Week

5 best predictions for college football’s biggest regular season weekend – it’s Championship Week. What games appear to be the best bets and the best picks?

Results So Far ATS: 82-60-2

It’s all about the bowl games coming up next – those require an entirely different skillset – but first, we close out with college football’s Championship Week.

There are just 11 games – normally there are 70+ games to pick and choose from – but you don’t care. You just want the magic to happen.

So let’s do this. Be bold. Be brave. Be …

Eh, whatever. I promised five picks, here’s seven, but with a twist.

Thanks so much for being a part of this fun and amazing college football season.

Click on each game for the preview

LINE Kent State vs Northern Illinois 74.5, Pitt vs Wake Forest 71.5

Point Total Picks Over

I’m combining these two games together for one simple reason – it goes against everything I believe in.

If you’ve been with this piece all year, hopefully you did alright with the belief system of ALWAYS taking the under on a mid-70s point total, and go crazy if it’s in the high-70s or – if we’ve been good people who deserve something nice – in the 80s.

Too many things have to happen to get to over on a 70+. Bad weather, turnovers, a parachute not opening, it could be anything to keep two offenses from trading haymakers.

That’s why I’ll throw in a polite suggestion of under on the 73 in the Conference USA Championship between UTSA and WKU. Yeah, yeah, yeah they combined for 98 in the first meeting, but that Roadrunner defense will show up just enough to keep Bailey Zappe and friends from going off.

I won’t lie, the MAC Championship scares me because MAC Championships are weird.

They almost NEVER go according to any form or reason, one side always wets the bed and turns it over a gajillion times, and … this should be wild.

Kent State just doesn’t do defense against decent offenses. Forget that these two combined for 99 points in the first meeting, it’s indoors, the Golden Flash offense is going to be even quicker, and one of the two sides should take care of at least 50 of this by itself.

And the ACC Championship? Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman and Pitt’s Kenny Pickett are about to put on a show.

Both defenses are coming off of oddly dominant performances, and Pitt hasn’t allowed more than 30 points in seven of its last nine games, but …

There’s no pressure. There’s no playoff spot on the line. These two are about to let it rip.

I’m doing the combined-pick thing again next, and then come the big calls …

