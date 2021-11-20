Wyoming vs Utah State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Wyoming vs Utah State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Wyoming (5-5), Utah State (8-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Wyoming vs Utah State Game Preview

Why Wyoming Will Win

Wyoming wants to get bowl eligible.

It has Hawaii coming into Laramie next week to make that happen if there’s a problem, but getting it done now would be nice to help pull up out of a flaming nosedive losing five of its last six games.

It starts with a defense that continues to keep things relatively close. There isn’t a big pass rush – or any – but the secondary is still great at keeping the big plays to a minimum with one of the best pass defenses in the Mountain West.

Stall the Utah State passing game just a little bit, grind down the tempo of the game to a nub, and get that running game going. The Aggies can be run on, but that only works against them if the O is in control.

Wyoming can’t get into a shootout, and …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

Why Utah State Will Win

Utah State could put this away with a few scoring drives.

It’s not that Wyoming can’t throw, it’s that it really can’t throw – at least with any semblance of efficiency.

The Cowboy O hasn’t hit 200 yards since mid-September, and now it has to try keeping pace with a Utah State attack that leads the Mountain West in yards and scores points in bunches.

Wyoming has scored 24 points or fewer in six of its last seven games and 14 or fewer in four of the last six.

– NFL Expert Picks: CFN Week 11

What’s Going To Happen

Utah State has to be patient.

Wyoming is beatable – again, scoring, especially on the road, isn’t a thing with this team – but it’s not going to be as easy as bang, bang, bang up 14-0 and coast.

The Utah State run defense will have a few tough moments, but it’ll get behind the line enough to make a difference. The offensive side will handle the rest.

– College Football Schedule: Week 12 Predictions, Lines

Wyoming vs Utah State Prediction, Lines

Utah State 27, Wyoming 16

Line: Utah State -6, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

Rankings CFP | AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130

Bowl Projections | Heisman Race

College Football Playoff Chase, Who’s Alive?

Coach Hot Seat Top 10 | Bowl Bubble: Who’s In, Out