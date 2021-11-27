Wyoming vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

Wyoming vs Hawai’i prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Wyoming vs Hawaii How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Wyoming (6-5), Hawaii (5-7)

Wyoming vs Hawaii Game Preview

Why Hawaii Will Win

Well there’s the passing game.

Hawaii isn’t the Hawaii of old – this hasn’t been the old fun ‘n’ gun style of team – but it was able to crank it up last week in the 50-45 win over Colorado State.

Chevan Cordeiro might not be all that accurate, and he’s been banged up for too long in the middle of the season, but he threw for over 400 yards last week and he’s got to try to get the air show going to challenge the Wyoming secondary.

The Cowboys don’t generate enough pressure and they don’t have the passing game to keep up if Hawaii goes off again, but …

Why Wyoming Will Win

The Cowboys are No. 1 in the Mountain West and fourth in the nation in pass defense.

They’ve faced passing teams – Fresno State, Utah State, Boise State – and it still doesn’t matter. This secondary doesn’t allow too many deep plays and ie has yet to allow anyone to get to 240 yards, much less 300.

Hawaii will have to try grinding on a team that loves to pound away.

The Cowboys are rolling on the ground with two 360-yard running days in the last three games and with close to 1,200 yards over the last four games.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be too bad in Laramie on Saturday. It’s going to be in the low-40s, but it’s not going to be in the 80s like it’s expected to be in Honolulu.

This Rainbow Warrior team is tough enough to get past the weather, but it’s going to struggle against the rolling Wyoming running game.

It’s only the second time the Cowboys will be at home in a month, and it’ll play tough enough to close out with a grinding win. The D will clamp down in the second half.

Wyoming vs Hawaii Prediction, Lines

Wyoming 23, Hawaii 17

Line: Wyoming -10.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

