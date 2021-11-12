WKU vs Rice prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

WKU vs Rice How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: WKU (5-4), Rice (3-6)

WKU vs Rice Game Preview

Why WKU Will Win

The passing game continues to be devastating.

It didn’t even go ballistic against Middle Tennessee last week and the Hilltoppers were still able to win easily. On a four-game winning streak, they’re a win away from being bowl eligible all while still being in the mix for the Conference USA championship.

They win this and beat Marshall next week, and they’re the East champs.

Does Rice have the passing game to keep up the pace? Not even close. They’re throwing reasonably well, but the pass defense has been rocky and the defense isn’t calming down hard enough – it’s not taking the ball away and has a tough time against midrange passing attacks.

Why Rice Will Win

SLOWWWWWWWWWW.

No, Rice doesn’t have the defense to keep up with Bailey Zappe and the WKU offense, but it’s putting up over 200 passing yards pre game without a problem lately and balanced things out on the ground in last week’s loss at Charlotte.

To do this, though, the O has to have the ball for close to 40 minutes and get this into the fourth quarter close. Rice leads Conference USA in time of possession, and WKU is among the worst in the nation at controlling the clock.

What’s Going To Happen

The Hilltoppers will have a few more problems than it might like. Rice will be able to keep this relatively close for a while by grinding down the clock, but it’ll all burst open for a scoring stretch for a WKU attack that can’t be held down by this secondary.

WKU vs Rice Prediction, Lines

WKU 38, Rice 20

Line: WKU -18.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

