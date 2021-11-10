Wisconsin vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Wisconsin vs Northwestern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Wisconsin (6-3), Northwestern (3-6)

Wisconsin vs Northwestern Game Preview

Why Northwestern Will Win

Despite being outplayed overall, the 2020 Northwestern Wildcats came up with five takeaways in the 17-7 win over the Badgers.

The 2019 team lost, but it came up with two takeaways. The 2018 version got three turnovers and won, the 2017 team lost but took it away three times, and after not getting any in 2016, the 2015 Cats forced five turnovers in a 13-7 win.

Want to keep going?

The 2014 Northwestern team took the ball away from Wisconsin four times and the 2013 team came up with three turnovers.

That means in the last eight games between these two, Northwestern has forced 25 takeaways against Wisconsin.

Let’s just say Pat Fitzgerald and his team have figured something out.

The Badgers have chilled on the giveaways after turning it over 17 times in the fist seven games this year, but it’s Wisconsin, it’s Northwestern …

You know what’s coming.

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Wisconsin always has a strong defense, but this one is at another level.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, Georgia’s D is historically awesome, but it’s giving up 230 yards per game. Oklahoma State has the third-best defense in college football and it’s allowing 277 yards per game.

Wisconsin? 214 yards per game.

2011 Alabama ended up allowing just 184 yards per game in a modern-era all-time great season. No one else since then has finished a season allowing fewer than 250.

No one is running against the Badgers, including Army – Wisconsin allowed a season-most 179 yards against the run-only attack.

The Badgers are No. 1 in the nation in total defense, run defense, third down defense, and they’re fourth in scoring D – which isn’t really fair because the meltdown in the 41-13 loss to Notre Dame was on the offense and special teams – and fifth in pass defense.

Northwestern can’t consistently move the ball until it’s too late, the running game isn’t going anywhere, and worst of all, the run defense is the worst in the Big Ten just as the Badger O line and ground attack has found a groove.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

The turnovers.

That’s it. That’s everything.

Northwestern has the funkiest way against Wisconsin of being totally and completely outplayed yet still comes up with wins because of turnovers, turnovers, turnovers.

However, in this, Wisconsin is going to pound away too much and too well. Meanwhile, the Badger D that’s playing at a whole other level is doing its part with 12 takeaways in the last three games.

This matchup always defies all logic and reason, but assuming the Badgers keep the turnovers to under a gajillion …

Wisconsin vs Northwestern Prediction, Lines

Wisconsin 34, Northwestern 10

Line: Wisconsin -25, o/u: 41

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

