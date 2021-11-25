Wisconsin vs. Minnesota prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Wisconsin (8-3), Minnesota (7-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Minnesota, welcome to the Wisconsin run defense.

There might have been issues overall against Nebraska last week – more on that in a moment – but no one’s doing much against the No. 1 run D in the nation that’s allowing just two yards per carry.

Army ran for 179 yards against this bunch, Nebraska ran for 101, and Michigan came up with 112. That’s it for the 100-yard games.

The secondary had a nightmare of a time with Nebraska’s big receivers – and tight end Austin Allen – allowing 351 passing yards last week. Even with that, Wisconsin is still No. 1 in the Big Ten in pass defense and No. 2 in the nation in total D behind Georgia.

The Badges have to be patient, dominate the time of possession battle, avoid the big turnovers, and rely on that D to keep getting the job done because …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

Why Minnesota Will Win

Minnesota is bringing a run defense, too.

It doesn’t have the linebackers like Wisconsin, and the overall scheme isn’t the same brick wall, but it’s really, really effective.

Ohio State was the only team to get to 200 yards on this bunch, and Illinois has the only other offense that was able to be effective.

Badger RB Braelon Allen might be the hottest back in the Big Ten, but the team is paper thing at the position and he’s taking a whole lot of big shots over his run of 100-yard games. Graham Mertz might be throwing the ball better, but it’s a good thing for the Gophers if they’re making 5 try to win this.

Offensively, just slow this down. Wisconsin is more than happy to keep the clock running, but Minnesota is actually leading the Big Ten with its smashmouth offensive style.

And yes, Wisconsin’s run defense has been phenomenal, but Michigan is the only team it faced with the ability to line up and blast away. The Gophers are about to give that a shot.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

What’s Going To Happen

It’s the battle for the Paul Bunyan Axe, and possibly more.

If Nebraska takes care of Iowa, this is for the Big Ten West and a spot against the Ohio State-Michigan winner for the Rose Bowl. If Iowa wins, then Wisconsin has to retain the Axe or the Hawkeyes will play for the Big Ten title.

It would be nice if the Gophers could get back star RB Mohamed Ibrahim for this – he’s returning for 2022 after being lost for the year early on with a torn Achilles tendon – but they’ll be effective for a while with the big O line pounding away.

But the passing attack won’t be able to make enough big things happen to matter.

It won’t be anything pretty, but Wisconsin will grind its way to a slew of field goals, and just enough third down conversions to tip the time of possession scale its way.

– College Football Schedule: Week 13 Predictions, Lines

Wisconsin vs Minnesota Prediction, Lines

Wisconsin 26, Minnesota 16

Line: Wisconsin -7, o/u: 39

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 5

5: The Times and Life of Shawn Carter: Official Video of JAY-Z’s 2021 Rock Hall Induction

1: “Why don’t we have Thanksgiving food the rest of the year?”

Week 13 Schedule | CFN Expert Picks

Rankings CFP | AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130

8 Teams In Playoff Chase | Bowl Projections

Bowl Bubble | CFN NFL Expert Picks