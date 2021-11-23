Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, November 23

Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Huskies Stadium, DeKalb, IL

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Western Michigan (6-5), Northern Illinois (8-3)

Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Game Preview

Why Western Michigan Will Win

Really, how much does Northern Illinois care about this?

It has bigger fish to fry with whatever comes out of the East in the MAC Championship next week, and Western Michigan is looking to score a stronger bowl slot in the MAC pecking order.

The Broncos have been a massive disappointment – they’re the ones who were supposed to be going to Detroit next week – and lost three of their last four games to biff the shot.

However, the offense has been great – it cranked up close to 1,500 yards over the last three games and the defense is fantastic on third downs helped by a great pass rush.

Northern Illinois doesn’t generate a whole lot of pressure, but …

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

The offense has gone ballistic, averaging well over 500 yards per game over a four game stretch.

The passing attack rolled against Kent State – the one loss since dropping the date against Michigan in mid-September – and the ground attack just rumbled over Buffalo for over 300 yards.

What’s Western Michigan’s issue? It seems to change every week, but it’s been wildly inconsistent overall.

No, Northern Illinois doesn’t need this game, but …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Senior Night. It’s a chance to make some noise on national TV, and it still needs to keep working considering the run defense has to be a whole lo better and the team has played with fire a bit too often.

The last seven games have been decided by a touchdown or less, and the Huskies have shown the strength to come through in six of them.

But there’s going to be a letdown.

The Western Michigan running attack will take over in the fourth quarter to control the clock better than the Huskies will.

Again, Northern Illinois has bigger things to prepare for.

Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Lines

Western Michigan 41, Northern Illinois 34

Line: Western Michigan -3.5, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

