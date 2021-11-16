Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, November 16

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 16

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Western Michigan (6-4), Eastern Michigan (6-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Game Preview

Why Western Michigan Will Win

Can Western Michigan finally get its season going?

Oh sure, its bowl eligible, but it needs to win this and beat Northern Illinois next week – and get a whole bunch of other stuff to happen – to have a shot at winning a piece of the MAC West title. More realistically, it needs a win to solidify one of the league’s more interesting bowls.

It’s been a rough run to come up with the same offensive performance for a few games in a row, and even last week it took something massive from the O to get by a bad Akron team.

The Broncos control the ball, the defense gets off the field, the pass rush is great, the offense is balanced enough to be unstoppable, and …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

Western Michigan is 5-5 for a reason. The defense is giving up way too passing yards, it’s allowing too many drives to turn into points, and there’s a massive turnover problem with ten in the last five games.

Eastern Michigan hasn’t exactly been all that consistent, either, but the offense has found something that works.

The passing game has gone off over the last month with 325 yards or more in each of the last four games with the points coming in bunches for the MAC’s best offense in scoring and third down conversions.

Western Michigan does a whole lot of things right defensively, but the secondary doesn’t make enough big plays and it should give up over 200 yards getting off the bus.

What’s Going To Happen

Ready for weird? There’s actually a way for 3-7 Ohio to win the MAC East. It’s not going to happen, but it’s still possible if it keeps on winning. With that out of the way …

Get ready for a fun and wild shootout.

Eastern Michigan already lost to Northern Illinois so it basically needs a major miracle to get a part of a division title, but it’s bowl eligible, it’s fun, and it’s at home with a passing game that should be able to keep up with a Western Michigan offense that’s going to score and keep the pressure on for a full 60 minutes.

– College Football Schedule: Week 12 Predictions, Lines

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Lines

Eastern Michigan 40, Western Michigan 37

Line: Western Michigan -5.5, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

Rankings AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130 Rankings

Bowl Projections | Heisman Race

College Football Playoff Chase, Who’s Alive?

Coach Hot Seat Top 10 | Bowl Bubble: Who’s In, Out