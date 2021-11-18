Washington vs Colorado prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Washington vs Colorado How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Washington (4-6), Colorado (3-7)

Washington vs Colorado Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

The team did what it could in a tough battle with Arizona State.

With head coach Jimmy Lake sacked, and with the offense struggling in the bad weather, the Huskies fought in a 35-30 loss after fighting in a 26-16 loss to Oregon.

There’s still something to play for. Win this, beat Washington State in the Apple Cup, go for a nice vacation and a bowl game.

To get there, it starts with a defense that’s been able to keep playing well through the lost season.

The rough weather over the last few weeks had something to do with the overall stats, but the secondary has been good, the D is second in the Pac-12 in fewest yards allowed, and now it gets a Colorado offense that’s just starting to produce a bit. It’s happening because …

Why Colorado Will Win

The Buffs are starting to run the ball better.

They powered on Oregon State for 222 yards in a stunning win, and got just enough production against UCLA to make the game more than a scrimmage. Now the O line has to power its way through a Washington defensive front that’s been way too leaky.

It stuffed Stanford’s ground game – who doesn’t? – but got run over by Oregon and Arizona State over the last few weeks.

Again, overall the UW defense has been okay, but giving up over 200 rushing yards in five of the last six games wasn’t what this group was supposed to do.

The Husky secondary has been strong, but Colorado doesn’t pass well anyway.

What’s Going To Happen

Colorado is finally back home.

It was on a rough run of three road games in four weeks, but the one home game was the win over Oregon State.

Washington is still pushing and it’s still getting just enough production in key areas to hold out hope of winning the last two games to get bowling, but the Buffs will take the home finale before going off to Utah.

Washington vs Colorado Prediction, Lines

Colorado 26, Washington 23

Line: Washington -6.5, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

