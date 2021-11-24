Washington State vs Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 26

Washington State vs Washington How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 26

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Washington State (6-5), Washington (4-7)

Washington State vs Washington Game Preview

Why Washington State Will Win

So how has this gone so well under interim head coach Jake Dickert? The offense has been able to keep the passing game going.

The rushing attack has been a bit hit-or-miss, but the Cougars are good for 230 yards or more just about every time out, and the blanks get filled in from there.

It’s a sharp team that leads the Pac-12 in takeaways, doesn’t get hit with a whole slew of penalties, and the turnovers have been relatively spread out. After giving the ball away 12 times in the first six games, there have been five turnovers in the last six games, and three of them came against Oregon.

On the other side, the Washington running game has been a mess – under 100 yards in eight of the 11 games – the passing attack has been painfully inconsistent, and …

Why Washington Will Win

This defense still works against the passing teams.

It might be a lost year with a lost head coach and with all the hopes of a Pac-12 title run gone from the word go – or, at least, with the Montana loss showing where things were heading.

But the D has held up against the bombers – Washington is No. 1 in the nation in pass defense. Granted, the stats are skewed because everyone has so much fun with the ground attack, but Washington State obviously wants to throw, and that’s not going to be easy against a secondary that really is just that good.

This is it. This is the team’s one shot to make something big happen by screwing up the rival’s season because …

What’s Going To Happen

Okay, here’s the Pac-12 North situation. If Oregon beats Oregon State on Saturday it doesn’t matter what happens in this. However, if Washington State wins the Apple Cup over Washington, and Oregon State beats Oregon, the Cougars are going.

Oregon State needs Washington to win.

That’s not going to happen.

Washington just doesn’t run well enough – even though it’ll give it a go against the mediocre Wazzu run D – and the passing game that was so good in Colorado won’t be enough to come through.

It’ll be a close, tight showdown in the rivalry atmosphere, but Washington State’s passing consistency will be just enough to keep things moving.

Washington State vs Washington Prediction, Lines

Washington State 26, Washington 23

Line: Washington State -1, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

