Wake Forest vs North Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Wake Forest vs North Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Wake Forest (8-0), North Carolina (4-4)

Wake Forest vs North Carolina Game Preview

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Wake Forest is better than you think.

500 yards and 44 points per game, among the best in the nation in turnover margin, total offense, third down conversions, scoring, downfield passing, pass rush …

If its name was Clemson, or North Carolina, or Miami, or Florida State, it would probably be No. 2 in the first round of College Football Playoff rankings instead of ninth.

There were fights against Louisville and Syracuse, and the defense has been a tad soft, but the offense has been devastatingly consistent – 35 points or more in every game – and it should keep on bombing away.

But it’s the other side that might get this done.

Again, the D hasn’t been that great, but the pass rush has been terrific. Now it gets to go against a leaky North Carolina offensive front that gets Sam Howell popped way too often.

Why North Carolina Will Win

The Tar Heels have the explosion to do more than keep up.

Wake Forest really is good, but where’s the real win?

Florida State? Virginia? Louisville? Army? There are a slew of nice wins, but nothing amazing so far. Talent-wise, North Carolina is the best team the Demon Deacons have faced.

But now the real North Carolina has to show up.

The running game has been fantastic lately. Howell is Howell and the O would love to crank up the passing attack whenever possible, but the ground attack that came up with 220 yards or more in each of the last three games should go off.

Granted, dealing with Army and Syracuse along the way will skew the stats, but Wake Forest’s run defense has been hit for 160 rushing yards or more in the the last four games after no one got to the mark in the first four.

What’s Going To Happen

The North Carolina offense will do more than keep up.

It’ll be balanced, Howell will be fantastic, and the team has been able to follow up losses with wins at every point this year so far. But will the Tar Heels blow up like they did against Virginia, or will the the defense fail like it did against Florida State and Georgia Tech?

Here comes the Wake Forest running game.

It’s been able to get to 200 yards three times in the last six games – North Carolina is 0-3 when allowing 200 yards or more.

The Demon Deacon offense will come through with great balance in a wild and fun shootout.

Wake Forest vs North Carolina Prediction, Lines

Wake Forest 41, North Carolina 38

Line: North Carolina -2.5, o/u: 76.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

