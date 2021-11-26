Wake Forest vs. Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Wake Forest vs. Boston College How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Wake Forest (9-2), Boston College (6-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Wake Forest vs Boston College Game Preview

Why Wake Forest Will Win

The Demon Deacons might have lost two of their last three games, the defense that was never that great has been a disaster, and …

Win, go play for the ACC Championship. It’s that simple.

No. this D isn’t exactly Georgia’s or Wisconsin’s, but the offense keeps on putting up massive numbers averaging 490 yards and 43 points per game, and there’s no way Boston College can keep up if this gets rolling.

The Eagle defense doesn’t generate enough pressure to bother veteran QB Sam Hartman, the Demon Deacon defensive front is good enough to get into the backfield, and for the most part this season, turnovers haven’t been an issue.

But …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

Why Boston College Will Win

Wake Forest has to put a stop to the mistakes immediately.

It turned the ball over just seven times in the first eight games, but it gave it away eight times in the last three. Boston College isn’t a takeaway machine, but it’s able to force bad things to happen every once in a while.

This has to be when the Eagle offense opens it up full throttle.

On the plus side, the running game has been solid over the last few games after a rough midseason stretch. However, the passing game has been too inconsistent with just one game with over 200 yards in the last six.

Having QB Phil Jurkovec back has helped, and he needs to take advantage of the horrible Wake Forest defense that gives up way too many big plays. The secondary is bad, the run D is worse, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

What’s Going To Happen

Wake Forest is going to bomb its way into the ACC Championship.

It won’t do anything easy – the defense is just that awful, allowing 42 points or more in four of the last five games – but Boston College hasn’t faced any sort of a passing game like this.

It missed Sam Howell and North Carolina, it missed Devin Leary and it missed Brennan Armstrong and Virginia.

It didn’t lose NC State’s Devin Leary, and it lost 33-7. It doesn’t miss Sam Hartman.

– College Football Schedule: Week 13 Predictions, Lines

Wake Forest vs Boston College Prediction, Lines

Wake Forest 37, Boston College 30

Line: Wake Forest -5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: The Times and Life of Shawn Carter: Official Video of JAY-Z’s 2021 Rock Hall Induction

1: “Why don’t we have Thanksgiving food the rest of the year?”

Week 13 Schedule | CFN Expert Picks

Rankings CFP | AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130

8 Teams In Playoff Chase | Bowl Projections

Bowl Bubble | CFN NFL Expert Picks