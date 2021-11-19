Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Virginia vs Pitt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Virginia (6-4), Pitt (8-2)

Virginia vs Pitt Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

Can Brennan Armstrong play?

The Virginia quarterback has been banged up and missed the loss to Notre Dame – the offense didn’t go anywhere without him.

If he plays, Virginia has the passing game to keep up. Pitt is preparing to face him, but if not, the running game has to start doing more and the defense has to start pulling its weight.

But the expectation is that he’ll go. The Virginia attack was so good over the first nine games that it’s still fifth in the nation even after coming up with just 278 yards of total offense last week.

Pitt might have a killer pass rush, but the secondary gives up a whole lot of yards and the defense can get bombed on. Miami was able to roll up 490 yards of total offense and the pass D allowed close to 500 yards over the last two weeks.

Why Pitt Will Win

If Armstrong is struggling or can’t go, forget it. Virginia can’t keep up.

If that happens, or if Pitt just wins no matter what, it takes the Coastal and goes off to the ACC Championship.

Even if everything is fine with the Cavalier offense, the Pitt defense is stacked up to handle the firepower – at least it can hold serve once in a while. The defensive front that’s third in the nation in sacks jumped all over North Carolina’s Sam Howell early and came up big late.

Yes, the Virginia offense is high-powered and dangerous, but the line allows way too many plays in the backfield, On the flip side, the Cavalier D doesn’t do much of anything to get to the quarterback – it’s last in the ACC in sacks.

Oh yeah, the offense …

What’s Going To Happen

The attack might have stalled in the second half against the Tar Heels, but Kenny Pickett still finished with 346 yards with a third straight game with three touchdown passes. The Heisman hopeful now has 32 touchdown passes with four picks, and it’s not going to slow down against this Cavalier D.

Assuming Armstrong is going, it’ll be a back-and-forth shootout with lots of big plays, lots of fun, and lots of excitement in the pivotal game for the Coastal.

Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Lines

Pitt 34, Virginia 30 with Armstrong playing

Pitt 38, Virginia 17 without Armstrong

Line: Pitt -14.5, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

