Virginia Tech vs Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 5

Virginia Tech vs Boston College How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 5

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Virginia Tech (4-4), Boston College (4-4)

Virginia Tech vs Boston College Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Boston College has fallen off the map thanks to an offense that’s struggling to find something that consistently works.

It doesn’t help that the schedule got tougher and most of the games were on the road, but the Eagles aren’t moving the chains with fewer than 300 yards of total offense in each of the last three games.

The running ma has stalled, the passing attack hasn’t hit 200 yards in any of the last three games, and the team has scored a grand total of 40 points – 14 or fewer in every game – during the run.

Virginia Tech’s running game is coming off its two best performances of the year. It has to keep pounding away on a mediocre BC run defense.

Why Boston College Will Win

It’s not like Virginia Tech is on fire lately, either.

It stopped the slide with a win over Georgia Tech last week, but it was on a three game losing streak before that with too much inconsistency and with the defense struggling to regain its early season form.

The offense isn’t able to overcome the defense with it’s not playing well. Virginia Tech is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 27 points and 0-4 when allowing more. Worst of all, the rough run came at home – the Hokies are playing just their third road game of the year.

On the flip side, Boston College is finally at home after playing three of its last four games – and five of the last seven – on the road.

What’s Going To Happen

Boston College gets a Virginia Tech offense that should be just what’s needed to pull up out of the nosedive, but there are too many problems, not enough production from the running game, and with the passing game too inefficient to go off.

The Hokie defense is a bit better than it showed over the last few weeks. Even on the road, it’ll play just well enough to overcome yet another mediocre day from the other side.

Be shocked if there are fireworks in this.

Virginia Tech vs Boston College Prediction, Lines

Virginia Tech 27, Boston College 17

Line: Virginia Tech -3, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

