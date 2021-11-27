UTSA vs North Texas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

UTSA vs North Texas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UTSA (11-0), North Texas (5-6)

UTSA vs North Texas Game Preview

Why UTSA Will Win

There are just three unbeaten teams left in college football – UTSA is doing something right.

It had one of its biggest challenges yet against UAB last week, and it passed even though the offense didn’t work right – the passing game picked up the slack in the 34-31 win.

North Texas is on a roll with four straight wins, but overall the passing game isn’t efficient enough, the defense hasn’t quite been able to hold up against the decent attacks, and UTSA is great at holding up when needed against the big offenses.

It survived WKU, it held up against Illinois – not a great offense, but the Big Ten – and it has been able to find ways to win.

It doesn’t beat itself. There aren’t a lot of penalties, the turnover margin isn’t a problem, and …

Why North Texas Will Win

UTSA doesn’t need this game. North Texas does.

The Roadrunners are playing the winner of the WKU-Marshall game for the Conference USA championship. Staying healthy is the most important part of this, but for North Texas, it’s all about getting the win to go bowling.

It’s been an impressive turnaround for the Mean Green. Just when it looked like all was lose with a 1-6 record and three road games coming up, the offense clicked – at least it did after the win over Rice – the balance was there, and the team fought back to get in this position.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

The home win over UTEP was nice, but the other three wins – Rice, Southern Miss, FIU – didn’t exactly come against a bunch of killers.

Don’t expect UTSA to go all out here with bigger things to come, but of course it wants to beat North Texas. Of course it wants to be 12-0 and with an outside shot at the New Year’s Six game from the Group of Five champs.

It’ll push hard to keep its perfect season alive, and it’ll do it with the defense that will give up yards, but won’t break enough.

UTSA vs North Texas Prediction, Lines

UTSA 37, North Texas 20

Line: UTSA -10, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

