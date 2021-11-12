UTEP vs North Texas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

UTEP vs North Texas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UTEP (6-3), North Texas (3-5)

UTEP vs North Texas Game Preview

Why UTEP Will Win

Time to get back on track.

The Miners have the Conference USA world there for the taking, but losses to Florida Atlantic and UTSA in back-to-back weeks all but ended that.

Whatever. UTEP is going bowling.

The Miners continue to be the best in the league at third down defense, the line is getting into the backfield, and the offensive front is giving everyone time to work.

North Texas might have cranked up the offense against a sad Southern Miss team, but the passing game isn’t efficient, the defense doesn’t come up with third down stops, and the running game that’s been so strong now has to go up against a UTEP defense that’s been a rock until dealing with UTSA.

Why North Texas Will Win

The Mean Green running game is rolling.

They have a slew of smallish, quick backs who can all come up with yards in chunks, and they did that with 321 yards last week, they’re averaging a Conference USA-high 228 yards per game, and the O is working with 12 touchdowns over the last four weeks.

The defense has’t been great, but it’s not getting gouged. As good as UTEP is, it’s not putting up big numbers – it hasn’t scored more than 28 since September 4th.

What’s Going To Happen

North Texas is trending up with two straight road wins, and offense that’s finally starting to do what it wants, and with a schedule that’s more manageable. It lost six straight games before the recent two wins, but it was supposed to lose all six.

UTEP is playing well on the lines, the downfield passing games are there, and it’ll grind through with a good day from the run defense to stop the current slide.

UTEP vs North Texas Prediction, Lines

UTEP 28, North Texas 26

Line: UTEP -1, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

