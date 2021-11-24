Utah State vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 26

Utah State vs New Mexico How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Utah State (8-3), New Mexico (3-8)

Utah State vs New Mexico Game Preview

Why Utah State Will Win

The New Mexico offense still doesn’t work.

At all.

One score might just do it, and that’s not an exaggeration. The Lobos haven’t scored more than 17 points in any of the last nine games and only scored more than 14 in one of those – a loss to UNLV.

They’re last in the nation in scoring offense, total offense, and they’re about to make a big push in the final days to be dead last in passing after failing to get to 37 yards through the air in any of the last three games.

The Utah State defense is hardly special – it just got destroyed by Wyoming 44-17 in one of the weirdest under-that-radar blowouts of the year – but that’s not about to happen again.

However …

Why New Mexico Will Win

Really, Utah State? What was that?

So good and so strong all through the second half of the season, the Aggies collapsed against Wyoming allowing 362 rushing yards and over 600 yards of total offense.

The New Mexico attack has shown a few moments of rushing ability, the secondary hasn’t been totally awful – it did a decent job against Boise State last week – and there’s just a wee bit of a pass rush to be a bother.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Utah State has a Mountain West title to potentially play for.

Boise State plays San Diego State at the same time this is going on. If the Broncos lose to the Aztecs, Utah State is off to the conference championship game.

After last week’s total clunker against Wyoming, the Aggies will come out roaring.

Utah State vs New Mexico Prediction, Lines

Utah State 41, New Mexico 14

Line: Utah State -16, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

