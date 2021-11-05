USC vs Arizona State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

USC vs Arizona State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: USC (4-4), Arizona State (5-3)

USC vs Arizona State Game Preview

Why USC Will Win

The passing game continues to be terrific.

The late part of the win over Arizona might have been a tad too scary, but the offense rolled through the air again, making it over 1,000 yards over the last three games.

The big difference this season over 2020? The ground attack is better, too, getting to 200 yards in two of the last four games for the No. 1 offense in the Pac-12.

ASU’s pass defense hasn’t been amazing. It’s not bad, but it’s allowing over 230 yards per game in each of the last four with way too many big plays.

It might have been a rocky run, and the Pac-12 title might be all but out of the picture, but it’s a team that can play relatively loose considering the pressure is all on the Arizona State side.

However …

Why Arizona State Will Win

Does USC come across as an ultra-focused 60-minute team to you?

It wasn’t anything great against Notre Dame, it got rolled by Utah, and is did almost everything possible to allow Arizona to make last week’s game interesting.

Yeah, it’s throwing well, but there are way too many penalties, the secondary hasn’t been great, and Arizona State should be able to take advantage of all of it.

The offense hasn’t been all that bad over the last two games – losses to Utah and Washington State – but the five turnovers against Wazzu were a killer. USC will take the ball away here and there, but lately, not enough to make a big difference.

What’s Going To Happen

This should be … interesting.

Before the season, this seemed like it would be the battle for the Pac-12 South in one of the biggest national games of Week 10, and now it’s just to see who wants to keep the South title hopes alive all while needing Utah to crash.

USC just doesn’t have it.

It’s got the parts, and the passing game is good enough to keep pushing, but Arizona State will get past its case of the fumbles from last week against Washington State to methodically pull away in the second half for a desperately needed win.

USC vs Arizona State Prediction, Lines

Arizona State 31, USC 23

Line: Arizona State -8.5, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

