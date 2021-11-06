UMass vs Rhode Island prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

UMass vs Rhode Island How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, MA

How To Watch: NESN

Record: UMass (1-7), Rhode Island (5-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UMass vs Rhode Island Game Preview

Why Rhode Island Will Win

The UMass defense is a problem.

It’s been struggling all season long, and the offense has been the biggest issue to overcome, but the D has been destroyed over the last two weeks allowing 121 points.

But that was against Florida State and Liberty. Rhode Island doesn’t have that type of talent, but the passing game is able to bomb away big and the defense is usually able to take care of the rest.

Former Maryland QB Kasim Hill isn’t all that accurate and the O has struggled lately, but the attack is hitting close to 14 yards per pass and should hit just enough deep shots to open things up.

However …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Why UMass Will Win

Rhode Island can’t score.

UMass might have a power outage, but it’s playing a slew of decent FBS teams. The Rams scored seven points in back-to-back games against Towson and Villanova, and they couldn’t keep up in a 21-point loss to Maine.

For all of the problems UMass is having, the running gnat hasn’t been bad over the last few weeks – it ran for 210 yards on Florida State – and Rhode Island doesn’t have the type of defense that can get into the backfield on a regular basis.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

At the very least, UMass will hold on to the ball enough to keep this from getting out of hand. The problem will be the big plays.

Rhode Island will give up over 200 yards on the ground, but it’ll make up for it with a few big scoring plays and lightning strikes.

– College Football Schedule: Week 10 Predictions, Lines

UMass vs Rhode Island Prediction, Lines

Rhode Island 27, UMass 24

Line: PICK, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 1

5: Belfast

1: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings