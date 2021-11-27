UMass vs New Mexico State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

UMass vs New Mexico State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM

How To Watch: FloSports

Record: UMass (1-10), New Mexico State (1-10)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UMass vs New Mexico State Game Preview

Why UMass Will Win

New Mexico State has stopped scoring.

The team has struggled through game after game without a win over an FCS team, but at least the offense worked in tough losses to San Jose State and New Mexico. It hasn’t gone anywhere over the last few weeks.

Now, there’s a reason for that – Utah State, Alabama, and Kentucky were the last three teams on the slate, to the Aggies can be forgiving if they came up with just nine rushing yards in Tuscaloosa and didn’t get past 16 points in October.

UMass has been running just enough to potentially get control of the game early on, and …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

Why New Mexico State Will Win

While New Mexico State was dealing with a whole slew of tough teams, UMass was losing to Rhode Island and Maine.

The Aggie offense should perk up once again now that it’s playing a defense with no pass rush and is last in the nation in scoring D.

New Mexico State really does have a little bit of pop to the passing game, and now that it’s back at home for just the second time against September – and against a team that’s its own size …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

What’s Going To Happen

Here comes the Aggie offense again.

It’s been a brutal year without any real breaks for New Mexico State. It’s been a paycheck team for most of the season, but now it gets to have a little fun in the season finale.

The running game will be good, the offense will be balanced, and it’ll be a real, live, easy win.

– College Football Schedule: Week 13 Predictions, Lines

UMass vs New Mexico State Prediction, Lines

New Mexico State 35, UMass 20

Line: New Mexico State -6.5, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: The Times and Life of Shawn Carter: Official Video of JAY-Z’s 2021 Rock Hall Induction

1: “Why don’t we have Thanksgiving food the rest of the year?”

Week 13 Schedule | CFN Expert Picks

Rankings CFP | AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130

8 Teams In Playoff Chase | Bowl Projections

Bowl Bubble | CFN NFL Expert Picks