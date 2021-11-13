UMass vs Maine prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

UMass vs Maine How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni, Amherst, MA

How To Watch: NESN

Record: UMass (1-8), Maine (4-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UMass vs Maine Game Preview

Why Maine Will Win

UMass is trying to get through the season.

Head coach Walt Bell was let go a few weeks ago, the team has one win – it came over a depleted UConn team – and it’s struggling in too many areas.

The Huskies just lost to Rhode Island 35-22. Maine beat the Rams a few weeks ago 45-24.

The Maine offensive line is decent at keeping defenses out of the backfield, the offense has picked it up over the second half of the season, and the team should be able to win the battle up front on both sides. But …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 11

Why UMass Will Win

Maine doesn’t do much to get into the backfield.

There’s no pass rush to worry about, the secondary is sketchy, and the offense doesn’t go on long, drawn out marches.

For all of the problems UMass has, it’s not bad at slowing things down and controlling the clock. The passing game wasn’t all that bad in the loss to Rhode Island, Ellis Merriweather ran for 118 yards and a score, and the offense should be able to move a bit against the porous Maine D that allows close to 400 yards per game.

– NFL Expert Picks: CFN Week 10

What’s Going To Happen

UMass just can’t seem to catch the right breaks at the right times.

The offense going put enough points on the board in the second half against Rhode Island, and now it’s getting a Maine team that’s a wee bit of the opposite. It’s not playing great, but it’s finding ways to get wins helped by the defense holding up just enough.

– College Football Schedule: Week 11 Predictions, Lines

UMass vs Maine Prediction, Lines

Maine 28, UMass 24

Line: Maine -3, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: House of Gucci

1: Yellowstone

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings