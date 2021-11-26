UCLA vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

UCLA vs Cal How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: UCLA (7-4), Cal (4-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UCLA vs Cal Game Preview

Why UCLA Will Win

The Bruin offense has the ground game going again.

It was great earlier in the year, great at times in the middle of the year, and spotty for a while in losses to Oregon and Utah.

It’s this simple – UCLA wins when the rushing attack is rolling.

It’s 7-0 when running for 200 yards, 0-4 when it doesn’t, and there’s a strong passing game to add to the mix, too.

The team is coming off of its two best days of the year – 501 yards against Colorado and 609 against USC – and now it’s going against a defense that strong against the run, but game up over 200 yards three times – all losses.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

Why Cal Will Win

The Bears really are solid defensively.

This isn’t the powerhouse Justin Wilcox D of recent years, but it’s doing a decent job up front – Cal is No. 1 in the Pac-12 in run defense – there’s good pressure from several spots, and overall it should b able to keep the game close.

The D hasn’t allowed more than 25 points in any of the last six games.

The offense might not be all that explosive, but it’s very, very careful. It doesn’t turn the ball over and keeps control of games – UCLA won’t be in charge of the time of possession.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

What’s Going To Happen

It’s been a strange run for Cal. It needs to keep fighting with two more wins to score bowl eligibility – it plays USC next week after being rescheduled – but it could still get an extra game at 5-7 thanks to its Academic Progress Rate.

UCLA, though, will finish up the regular season with a good balance to the attack, a nice day from the running game, and Cal – 0-4 on the road – won’t have quite enough offense to press through.

– College Football Schedule: Week 13 Predictions, Lines

UCLA vs Cal Prediction, Lines

UCLA 30, Cal 24

Line: UCLA -6.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: The Times and Life of Shawn Carter: Official Video of JAY-Z’s 2021 Rock Hall Induction

1: “Why don’t we have Thanksgiving food the rest of the year?”

Week 13 Schedule | CFN Expert Picks

Rankings CFP | AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130

8 Teams In Playoff Chase | Bowl Projections

Bowl Bubble | CFN NFL Expert Picks