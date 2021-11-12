UAB vs Marshall prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

UAB vs Marshall How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Joan C Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UAB (6-3), Marshall (6-3)

UAB vs Marshall Game Preview

Why UAB Will Win

UAB needs this to stay in the mix for the Conference USA title. Win this week, and then next week against UTSA might decide the West – even with UTEP to close things out.

The offense has been a tad too inconsistent, but it’s cranking up well over 400 yards per game over the last few weeks with a whole lot of big plays downfield and the ability to score in chunks.

When the Blazers run well, forget it. They’re 3-0 when running for 190 yards or more, and Marshall allows a Conference USA-worst 209 rushing yards per game.

Why Marshall Will Win

UAB has a passing attack, but Marshall’s it a whole lot better.

There isn’t enough of a consistent ground attack, but Grant Wells is airing it out for 300 yards on a regular basis. If UAB wants to make this a shootout, fine.

Even with the problems against the run, the Thundering Herd have won four straight including a huge victory over Florida Atlantic last week. They’re doing a great job on third downs, the offensive line is doing a decent enough job to get by, and the penalty issue won’t be a problem this week.

No one in America gets hit for more penalty yards than UAB.

If Marshall can win this and get by Charlotte, the regular season finale against WKU should be to see who wins the East.

What’s Going To Happen

No, this might not be a preview of the Conference USA Championship – it’s a little too funky for the loser of this to still get in – but it’s not going to be far off.

Both teams have done a great job of beating the mediocre, both teams have a shocking loss on the resumé, and both teams have something big to prove here.

UAB always seems to come through when needed in games like this, but the Marshall passing game will be a wee bit too sharp at home. The defense will hold up late to put this away.

UAB vs Marshall Prediction, Lines

Marshall 30, UAB 24

Line: Marshall -4.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

