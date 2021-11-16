Toledo vs Ohio prediction, game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, November 16

Toledo vs Ohio How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 16

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Peden Stadium, Athens, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Toledo (5-5), Ohio (3-7)

Toledo vs Ohio Game Preview

Why Toledo Will Win

Toledo is bowl eligible with a win and would keep MAC East hopes alive – at least for a day.

The Rockets are rolling offensively with close to 1,200 yards of total O over the last two weeks, rolling up an almost perfect balance to beat Bowling Green last week.

The running game has been terrific all year, the offense is playing the best it has all season, and the defense continues to be the best in the league even after getting ripped up by Eastern Michigan a few weeks ago.

Ohio needs to be perfect to win this, but it doesn’t force turnovers, and Toledo leads the nation in fewest giveaways, but …

Why Ohio Will Win

Ohio has finally turned it on, but it’s too late.

The team couldn’t win close games, ensured a losing season, and then it rocked back with two nice wins over Miami University and Eastern Michigan with an improved passing game and a big ground attack that’s cranking up enough big plays to matter.

For all of the positives with Toledo, it’s 5-5 for a reason.

Either the running game stalls, or the pass defense crashes in a loss to Eastern Michigan, or the run defense doesn’t work against Northern Illinois – there are too many issues.

The O line allows too many plays in the backfield, there are a bazillion penalties, and it’s a struggle to keep the chains moving. Ohio has to run well, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Toledo run defense has been terrific – for the most part.

Can the Rockets finally come up with a little bit of consistency? It hasn’t been easy to win close games, but four of the five losses were by three points or fewer.

Ohio is playing strong, though, and it’ll come up with one more big performance as it finishes up with a nice thorn-in-the-side win at home.

Toledo vs Ohio Prediction, Lines

Ohio 34, Toledo 30

Line: Toledo -7, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

