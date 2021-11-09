Toledo vs Bowling Green prediction, game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, November 10

Toledo vs Bowling Green How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, November 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Doyt L Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Toledo (4-5), Bowling Green (3-6)

Toledo vs Bowling Green Game Preview

Why Toledo Will Win

Seriously, Toledo, when are you going to turn this whole thing around and start playing like you’re supposed to?

It’s a good team with a solid, balanced offense that can’t seem to catch or create enough breaks to make a push in the MAC West. However, the three conference losses came by a total of eight points.

Playing Bowling Green should help the cause.

The Falcons have been playing a whole lot better – they’re coming off a big win – but they’re miserable on third downs on both sides of the ball, can’t run, and the defense is having more and more problems allowing 99 points over the last two games.

Why Bowling Green Will Win

The offense has been just good enough to keep pressing.

The pass defense hasn’t been all that bad – at least statistically because offenses tend to run on this group – and this week it’s about throwing and throwing some more.

The Falcons have thrown for 230 yards or more in each of the last five games and now gets a Toledo pass defense that went bye-bye over the last three games.

Bowling Green won’t have any problems making this a shootout at home.

What’s Going To Happen

Time is running out on Toledo to start playing like it’s supposed to.

The run defense should keep the Falcons to around 100 yards, and the pass rush will get to QB Matt McDonald on enough key third down plays to take control of the game.

Toledo will be just fine for three quarters before opening it up late.

Toledo vs Bowling Green Prediction, Lines

Toledo 41, Bowling Green 24

Line: Toledo -10.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

