Toledo vs Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Toledo vs Akron How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Toledo (6-5), Akron (2-9)

Toledo vs Akron Game Preview

Why Akron Will Win

Can Akron summon its inner Bowling Green?

The Falcons had a rough year – they lost to Akron – but they rose up on Friday to beat Ohio. Akron has had a brutal year – losing its last five games and getting blown away 38-0 by Kent State in the home finale, but it can close out with a bang with what would be the program’s best win in years.

The Zips are okay at controlling the clock, the passing game rocked for well over 300 yards against Ball State and Western Michigan in good fights, and …

Why Toledo Will Win

Akron doesn’t have a pass rush.

Toledo’s big issue is pass protection, and that’s not a problem against a Zip D that doesn’t get behind the line.

The Rockets are already bowl eligible, but losing to Akron would ruin the momentum of a decent late run of three wins in the last four games.

The ground attack has been fantastic over the last month with over 900 yards over that four game stretch, and it’s about to rip through the run defense that’s been destroyed over the second half of the season.

What’s Going To Happen

Toledo won’t run for 410 yards against Akron like Kent State did last week, but it’ll get to 230 with ease.

The Zips will keep on throwing, but they won’t have enough luck against the MAC’s best scoring defense. Toledo will make it four wins in the last five by getting up early and cruising from there.

Toledo vs Akron Prediction, Lines

Toledo 49, Akron 16

Line: Toledo -28.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

