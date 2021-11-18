Texas vs West Virginia prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20
Texas vs West Virginia How To Watch
Date: Saturday, November 20
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: Texas (4-6), West Virginia (4-6)
Texas vs West Virginia Game Preview
Why Texas Will Win
There’s still talent. There’s still a bowl game to shoot for, there’s still a chance to make something out of this lost season, and there’s still enough in place to change the narrative, at least a wee bit.
The offense has been painfully inconsistent, but the passing game went off in the loss to Kansas. The defense couldn’t stop the Jayhawks, or the Cyclones, or the Bears, or the Cowboys, or the Sooners …
But West Virginia can’t run a lick lately. It couldn’t move the ball at all against Oklahoma State in a 24-3 loss, and it was stuffed by Kansas State last week.
The Mountaineers have failed to run for 100 yards in six games and lost all six. However …
Why West Virginia Will Win
Yeah, if your defense makes Kansas look like 2019 LSU, things aren’t going all that well.
If your first year head coach has to get a vote of confidence, things aren’t going well.
If your superstar running back is injured and out for the season – Bijan Robinson is done with a dislocated elbow – things aren’t going well.
It’s not that Texas has quit, it’s just not playing well.
West Virginia should be able to control the clock, the D has the ability to get behind the line and force a whole lot of mistakes, and the offense should be able to move with a good balance against a defense that’s getting ripped apart way too easily.
What’s Going To Happen
4-6 is in the eye of the beholder.
West Virginia has lost two straight, but it gets the home finale against a dead Texas team walking before going to Kansas with a chance to get bowl eligible.
Texas has lost five straight, and it has to beat West Virginia on the road and take care of a pesky Kansas State team to get bowl eligible.
West Virginia will soon be bowl eligible.
Texas vs West Virginia Prediction, Lines
West Virginia 30, Texas 24
Line: West Virginia -3, o/u: 56.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 3
5: Tummyache Soak
1: Adele 30
