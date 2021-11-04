Texas vs Iowa State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Texas vs Iowa State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Texas (4-4), Iowa State (5-3)

Texas vs Iowa State Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

If ever a program desperately needed an inspirational performance, this is it.

Texas was on its way to the Big 12 Championship, the College Football Playoff, and maybe even bigger things after the first quarter in Dallas against Oklahoma.

The team was ripping off yards in chunks, the Steve Sarkisian offense was on fire, and then …

Three straight losses later, and 4-4 Texas is just trying to get to a tasteful bowl game.

The O still has enough talent to hang with just about anyone, Iowa State’s great D is coming off an awful performance in a loss to West Virginia, and now it’s time to start bombing away.

The Cyclone defense has been among the best in the Big 12, but it’s been spotty over the last few weeks in the secondary. It was hardly a big issue, and then Mountaineer QB Jarret Doege threw for 370 yards.

Texas has to find that passing game groove again, because …

Why Iowa State Will Win

Yeah, the Texas offense has a slew of wonderful parts, but it’s like an ensemble cast movie full of high-end actors that don’t quite mesh.

The passing attack has been brutally inconsistent, the rushing attack hasn’t hit 200 yards since the first week of October, and it’s all struggling just as the run defense has gone bye-bye.

It hasn’t been a total disaster, but it can’t seem to come up with any meaningful stops lately. It’s allowed 220 rushing yards or more in each of the last three games, and the team is now 0-4 when allowing at least that many. It’s 4-0 when it doesn’t.

Breece Hall and company were stuffed by Oklahoma State two weeks ago, and followed it up with 239 yards on the ground against West Virginia. The Cyclones have hit the 200-yard mark in four of the last five games, and …

What’s Going To Happen

They’re about to do it here, too.

No, really, what’s the problem with Texas? It’s not that hard …

Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor. Texas can’t beat the good teams, it got past the four mediocre ones on the slate, and now it has to deal with another good team.

Worst of all for the Longhorns, it’s getting an outstanding Iowa State defense coming off a miserable performance against West Virginia.

It’s going to come out roaring, the Cyclone ground game will be great, and hopes of getting back to the Big 12 Championship will be back on after going off the tracks last week.

Texas vs Iowa State Prediction, Lines

Iowa State 31, Texas 24

Line: Iowa State -6.5, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

