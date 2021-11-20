Texas State vs Coastal Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Texas State vs Coastal Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Texas State (3-7), Coastal Carolina (8-2)

Texas State vs Coastal Carolina Game Preview

Why Texas State Will Win

Coastal Carolina isn’t quite the same without Grayson McCall.

The offense still runs well, and there was a terrific balance against Georgia State last week, but it was a 42-40 loss helped by two turnovers. If that doesn’t seem like two giveaways for a high-powered team like this shouldn’t matter, it’s a bit wrong.

Coastal Carolina hadn’t turned the ball over twice in a game since last year’s win over South Alabama in early November. It was a 15-game stretch without two big mistakes, and Texas State will need more than that.

The passing attack hasn’t been bad – hitting 260 yards in four of the last five games – but …

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

The Bobcat defense has been crazy-consistent in how mediocre it is.

It’s going to give up at least 200 yards through the air and over 160 yards on the ground, because that’s what it does.

Coastal Carolina QB Bryce Carpenter isn’t McCall, but he’s a veteran who knows what he’s doing. He’ll hit enough deep shots to open things up, and the deep rotation of running backs will rip off yards in chunks on the way to well over 200 yards.

What’s Going To Happen

The Chanticleers might need too much help to win another Sun Belt title, but they’ll take care of the Bobcats in a bit of a shootout, and then hope Troy can get by Appalachian State.

Just getting a win on Senior Day will be enough.

Texas State vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Lines

Coastal Carolina 45, Texas State 17

Line: Coastal Carolina -24, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

