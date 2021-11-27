Texas State vs Arkansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Texas State vs Arkansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Texas State (3-8), Arkansas State (2-9)

Texas State vs Arkansas State Game Preview

Why Texas State Will Win

Texas State just has to get the O going a little bit.

Arkansas State can’t run the ball at all, the defense is the worst in America – allowing 522 yards per game – and it has a bad penchant for turning the ball over a whole lot.

Texas State had its movement early in the season with a decent offensive balance, but the running game was always just okay and the passing attack has yet to hit 300 yards.

Keep the Arkansas State from going off, and everything else should work, however …

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The wins aren’t there, but Arkansas State is playing better.

Yeah, it got blasted by Appalachian State and South Alabama, but it pushed Louisiana and gave Georgia State an interesting run last week.

No, there’s no running game, but the passing attack will get plenty of time to work against a Texas State defense without any pass rush.

Arkansas State might have a whole slew of defensive problems, but it takes the ball away – coming up with five in the last two games – and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Red Wolves haven’t been able to score a whole lot, but the yards have been there. The points will come in this, too.

Texas State doesn’t have the scoring punch to keep up in any sort of a shootout.

Over the offseason, Arkansas State should be more of a tweak than an overhaul, but in this, it’ll get the job done with the O – even that Texas State will stay in it with a few takeaways.

Texas State vs Arkansas State Prediction, Lines

Arkansas State 30, Texas State 27

Line: Arkansas State -2, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

