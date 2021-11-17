Tennessee vs South Alabama prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Tennessee vs South Alabama How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Tennessee (5-5), South Alabama (5-5)

Tennessee vs South Alabama Game Preview

Why South Alabama Will Win

The offense might be struggling a bit, but the defense continues to be just interesting and good enough to have a good moments.

The Jaguars are great on third downs, the secondary doesn’t give up a ton of passing yards, and the run D is the best in the Sun Belt. The overall style of play helps.

This isn’t a team that’s going to move in a hurry – it’s going to control the clock for at least 35 minutes against the warp-speed Tennessee O. However …

Why Tennessee Will Win

The South Alabama offense has stalled.

The defense might be just good enough to keep this from getting out of hand, but losing former South Carolina QB Jake Bentley to a knee injury – he’s trying to get back; he’s practicing – has been a problem. USA doesn’t have the pop to keep up.

The Tennessee passing game should keep hitting the downfield play – South Alabama’s secondary gives up lots of yards per pass, even if it doesn’t give up a ton of yards overall – and will try turning the lights out in a hurry because …

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee is going to care.

If this was just a letdown game after dealing with Georgia and with Vanderbilt to close, there might be a concern against a team with a feisty defense that can keep this interesting.

However, Tennessee is bowl eligible with a win. It’s not going to want to mess around in this. It might take a half to put it away, but the O will get there.

Tennessee vs South Alabama Prediction, Lines

Tennessee 40, South Alabama 13

Line: Tennessee -28, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

