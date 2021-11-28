Tennessee at New England prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 28

Tennessee at New England How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 28

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Tennessee (8-3), New England (7-4)

Tennessee at New England Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Titans had their week off with the miserable performance in a loss to Houston, and not it’s back to being the tough, focused team that finds ways to win.

What went wrong? Five turnovers.

The defense was amazing – it allowed just under 200 yards of total yards – and it’ll do the same to a New England team that wants and needs to run, but won’t be able to.

There’s now issue with the Titans to make this a grind. They’re great at slowing things down when needed, rely on the D, and spread things around to keep the O moving no matter what the personnel. However …

Why New England Will Win

Do the Titans have anyone left?

Derrick Henry has been out for weeks, AJ Brown isn’t able to go, Julio Jones has been relatively absent when he’s able to play, and it all came to a head against the Texans.

If you’re turning the ball over against that group, there’s about to be a huge issue against the New England D that’s not only among the best in the NFL at taking the ball away, it’s among the best in the league overall.

Run the ball, don’t take any chances, work the clock. That’s what the Patriots do, and Tennessee will play into their hands.

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee desperately needs to get to the bye week and rest up – it’s beaten up and bruised, and it showed last week.

Combine that with New England – who also hasn’t had a bye yet – getting a few extra days off after playing on Thursday night last week, and Bill Belichick will get the physical game his team needs.

The Patriots have allowed 13 points in the last three games. Tennessee will get its points, but the picks will be there, too.

Tennessee at New England Prediction, Line

New England 19, Tennessee 16

Line: New England -7, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4.5

