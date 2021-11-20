Temple vs Tulsa prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Temple vs Tulsa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Temple (3-7), Tulsa (4-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Temple vs Tulsa Game Preview

Why Temple Will Win

The Owls haven’t had a whole lot go their way since the win over Memphis five games ago, but it gets a Tulsa team that manages to play up or down to the competition.

The Golden Hurricane pushed Cincinnati to the brink, and then struggled with Tulane. It beat Memphis, and slipped past USF. All four wins were by a touchdown or less, and five of the losses were by eight points or fewer.

Temple has a decent enough pass defense to be a bother, and it’s able to get into the backfield from time to time, but the real key will be takeaways. Tulsa has a huge turnover problem, but …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

Why Tulsa Will Win

Temple doesn’t score.

The offense has come to a dead stop – it can’t keep things moving.

It’s awful on the ground, there aren’t enough easy third down chances, and it’s not putting points on the board when it does get its shot. It hasn’t scored more than a touchdown in four of the last five games and hasn’t scored more than 14 points in seven of the ten.

Tulsa might have a slew of issues, but it’s got enough of an offense to put this away fast with a few good scoring drives.

– NFL Expert Picks: CFN Week 11

What’s Going To Happen

The Golden Hurricane are not only playing on Senior Day – the last home game of the year – but they’re still alive for a bowl game. Win this, stun SMU next week, and they’re in.

They’ll take care of Part One without much of a problem – after the first half. Tulsa will go Tulsa and make this difficult on itself with two turnovers, but it’ll pull away late.

– College Football Schedule: Week 12 Predictions, Lines

Temple vs Tulsa Prediction, Lines

Tulsa 38, Temple 13

Line: Tulsa -22, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

Rankings CFP | AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130

Bowl Projections | Heisman Race

College Football Playoff Chase, Who’s Alive?

Coach Hot Seat Top 10 | Bowl Bubble: Who’s In, Out