TCU vs Iowa State prediction, game preview

TCU vs Iowa State How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 26

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: TCU (5-6), Iowa State (6-5)

TCU vs Iowa State Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

There’s still a way to salvage the season.

This wasn’t where the program was supposed to be on the final Friday of the campaign. It might not have been a Big 12 Championship year, but this was going to be a big showdown against Iowa State with a chance at a good bowl, but …

Head coach Gary Patterson is gone, and despite that, the team has won two of its last three games to stay in the mix for a bowl game with a win.

The offense threw for 468 yards in the win over Baylor, ran for over 300 in the win over Kansas, and it’s been just feisty enough to step in and shock an Iowa State team that came into the year thinking more than just the Big 12 Championship.

What’s Iowa State’s problem? Not enough down field passing, the O is having a hard time moving the chains, and …

Why Iowa State Will Win

The team just flat out lost its mojo … on the road.

In Ames, Iowa State was able to hand Oklahoma State its only loss, it embarrassed Texas – but who doesn’t? – and now it’s finally back after going away for three of its last four games.

Even with Breece Hall being okay, the running game hasn’t been any good over the last several weeks. However, Brock Purdy and the passing attack have been strong, the TCU pass defense can be bombed on, and worst of all, there are just no third down stops from these Horned Frogs.

The balanced attack should come out for the Cyclones.

What’s Going To Happen

TCU will play with a whole other level of intensity with the season on the line.

However, Iowa State will play with a whole other level of intensity with the the last month a collapse. Losing to Texas Tech and Oklahoma might have been embarrassing, but the slide stops here.

The veteran Cyclones will close with a bang. TCU will be great for a half, but it’ll be all Iowa State in the second half.

TCU vs Iowa State Prediction, Lines

Iowa State 38, TCU 17

Line: Iowa State -15, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

