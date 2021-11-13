Tampa Bay at Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 14

Tampa Bay at Washington How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 14

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Tampa Bay (6-2), Washington (2-6)

Tampa Bay at Washington Game Preview

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

Ten points isn’t going to cut it against the Buccaneers.

Washington hasn’t been bad at moving the ball, but it can’t put the biscuit in the basket.

The running game is good, but the offense hasn’t scored more than 13 points in each of the last three games and has the fourth-worst scoring offense in the league.

It’s going to take more than 13 points to get by a rested Tampa Bay team that should be able to fire at will on a Washington defense that got lit up by Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City, Josh Allen and the Bills, and now it’ll be Tom Brady’s turn to fire away. However …

Why Washington Will Win

The week off won’t be enough to get Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown back into the mix – they’re still hurting.

Washington had a week off, too, and this week it needs to be even stronger against the run – it hasn’t allowed more than 100 yards isn four of the last five games – and it has to take the ball away. It’s possible – it came up with three against Kansas City and two against New Orleans – and Tampa Bay gave up three turnovers in the loss to the Saints before the bye.

The Buccaneer run defense has been progressively worse over the last three games, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Tampa Bay defense will look far better than it did against New Orleans.

It won’t come up with five takeaways like it did against Chicago, but it’ll find at least two to help turn a close battle midway through the third quarter into a rout.

Washington will get its rushing yards, but it won’t turn the production into enough points.

Tampa Bay at Washington Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 30, Washington 17

Line: Tampa Bay -9.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

