Tampa Bay at Indianapolis prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 28

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 28

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Tampa Bay (7-3), Indianapolis (6-5)

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis Game Preview

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

The run defense should be able to hold up.

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis running game worked just fine against Buffalo last week, and the O is cranking up with points, but Tampa Bay is No. 1 in the NFL against the run, and it’s not just because everyone is throwing to try keeping up the pace.

The Tampa Bay line is holding up and there isn’t much happening at the second level – teams are averaging just under four yards per carry.

Make Carson Wentz throw, and the mistakes will eventually come, but …

Why Indianapolis Will Win

The Colts are putting up points in bunches.

There was a bit of a struggle against Jacksonville, but other than the 23-17 win, the Colts have scored 30 or more in five of the last six games. The ground attack has hit 260 yards or more in two of the last three games, there hasn’t been a turnover in any of those three, and the defense leads the NFL in takeaways with at least one in every game and four to get by the Bills.

Tampa Bay has the explosion, but it’s turning it over just enough to matter with six in the last three games.

What’s Going To Happen

Lots of points, lots of yards, lots of offense, both teams will come up with big plays in an up-and-down game that should be among the most entertaining of the weekend.

Tom Brady has enough of his playmakers back – even with Antonio Brown still out – to bomb away, but he has to keep the mistakes to a minimum. There have been problems, though, on the road with losses in two of the last three games away from Raymond James, and it’s all going to continue.

Indianapolis is playing too well.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 34, Tampa Bay 30

Line: Tampa Bay -3, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: Post-Thanksgiving dinner nap

1: Watching Thanksgiving Day football with family when you have a fantasy/betting interest

