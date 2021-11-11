Stanford vs Oregon State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Stanford vs Oregon State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 5:30 ET

Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Stanford (3-6), Oregon State (5-4)

Stanford vs Oregon State Game Preview

Why Stanford Will Win

There’s nowhere to go but up for an offense that hit the skids over the last few games.

The passing attack is bad, the running game worse, and offensive production has dropped in each of the last four games after shocking Oregon.

So where’s the positive?

Oregon State’s pass rush isn’t anything special, the secondary gives up too many yards, and its offense isn’t quite as strong as it needs to be. And then there’s the other side of the ball.

If you’re giving over 500 yards to Cal and 37 points to Colorado, there’s an issue. The Oregon State defense is struggling at just the wrong time, but …

Why Oregon State Will Win

441 yards. That’s how many rushing yards Utah just blasted away for in an ugly 52-7 win over Stanford.

The week before that, Washington ran for 229 yards, and that’s all a part of a rough run of allowing 200 rushing yards or more in every game but the win over USC and the loss to Washington State, who doesn’t really run because it’s too busy throwing.

Oregon State’s defense might be struggling, but the downfield passing game is good and the running game has been great. The Beavers lead the Pac-12 in rushing offense, and they’re about to tear off well over 200 yards before they get off the bus.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Stanford pull a big win out of nowhere?

It pushed Washington State and Washington in losses, and there’s still that win over Oregon to kick back and enjoy.

The Utah loss was a major, potential program-changing disaster.

Oregon State will keep the misery going with a massive day from the running attack, but Stanford’s passing game will do just enough to keep up. It won’t be a brutal blowout, but it’ll be a fifth straight loss for the Cardinal.

Stanford vs Oregon State Prediction, Lines

Oregon State 26, Stanford 24

Line: Oregon State -12.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

