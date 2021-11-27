Southern Miss vs FIU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Southern Miss vs FIU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Southern Miss (2-9), FIU (1-10)

Southern Miss vs FIU Game Preview

Why FIU Will Win

Southern Miss is one of the few teams that has a harder time moving the chains than FIU does.

The Golden Eagles pulled off a win over Louisiana Tech for the first victory of the year over an FCS team, but the five takeaways had a whole lot to do with that.

The USM offensive front has a nightmare of a time keeping teams out of the backfield, the offense is the second-worst in America averaging just 250 yards a game, and turnover as a huge issue.

The O has given it up 28 times on the year – the second most in America – with 13 in the last four games. But …

Why Southern Miss Will Win

Southern Miss is taking the ball away.

The defense hasn’t been bad overall. It’s okay against the run, it’s second in Conference USA against the pass, and considering there’s little to no pass rush, it’s not the problem.

Again, the five takeaways against Louisiana Tech were the difference in the win last week, and the D has 12 takeaways in the last four games.

What’s Going To Happen

FIU doesn’t do anything to generate takeaways.

Even with a good passing game that hits a slew of shots down the field, the Golden Panthers have been obliterated in each of the last four games and haven’t come within 11 points of anyone since the 31-27 loss at Central Michigan.

The woeful and painfully disappointing FIU season comes to a merciful end.

Southern Miss vs FIU Prediction, Lines

Southern Miss 27, FIU 17

Line: Southern Miss -13, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

