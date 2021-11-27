SMU vs Tulsa prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

SMU vs Tulsa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: SMU (8-3), Tulsa (5-6)

SMU vs Tulsa Game Preview

Why Tulsa Will Win

Tulsa needs this to go bowling, while SMU is looking to move on.

The Mustangs had their shot at making something big happen last week against Cincinnati, and instead they got rocked 48-14 to lose their third game in four weeks.

Even so, head coach Sonny Dykes is reportedly going to become the new TCU head man.

SMU will go bowling, but will it have the intensity after the way the last few weeks went?

Tulsa has won its last two games, battled well against Cincinnati, and it’s got the right makeup to pull this off on the road. The defense hasn’t been a rock, but the running game has been great, there’s a good offensive balance, and for the most part, team has bene able to control games despite not owning the time of possession battle.

However …

Why SMU Will Win

SMU will want to make amends for the Cincinnati disaster in a big hurry.

The passing game that was so great throughout the year was held to just 66 yards and the offense failed to get to 200.

Tulsa’s pass defense has been okay at best, the offense turns it over way too much, and as good as the team has been, it doesn’t have the firepower to keep up if SMU gets going.

The Mustangs have the No. 1 offense in the American Athletic Conference, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Again, Tulsa needs this for the sixth win and bowl eligibility.

It might not be the type of team that makes its own breaks, but the running game is about to go off on the Mustang defensive front.

Cincinnati was the first team to run for 200 yards this season on the Mustangs, and Tulsa will be the second.

SMU vs Tulsa Prediction, Lines

Tulsa 31, SMU 30

Line: SMU -6.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

