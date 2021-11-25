SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 13

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 13 of the season.
Thursday, November 25
SEC Results So Far
SU: 79-25, ATS: 59-44-1, Point Total: 52-49-1
Ole Miss at Mississippi State
7:30, ESPN
Line: Mississippi State -1.5, o/u: 62
Friday, November 26
Missouri at Arkansas
3:30, CBS
Line: Arkansas -14.5, o/u: 62.5
Saturday, November 27
Georgia at Georgia Tech
12:00, ABC
Line: Georgia -35, o/u: 54.5
Florida State at Florida
12:00, ESPN
Line: Florida -2.5, o/u: 59
Alabama at Auburn
3:30, CBS
Line: Alabama -19.5, o/u: 55.5
Vanderbilt at Tennessee
3:45, SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -32, o/u: 63
Texas A&M at LSU
7:00, ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -6.5, o/u: 45.5
Kentucky at Louisville
7:30, ESPN2
Line: Louisville -3, o/u: 57
Clemson at South Carolina
7:30, SEC Network
Line: Clemson -11.5, o/u: 42.5
