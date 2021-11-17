SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 12

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 12 of the season.
SEC Results So Far
SU: 70-24, ATS: 54-39-1, Point Total: 49-42-1
Saturday, November 20
Charleston Southern at Georgia
12:00, ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M
12:00, ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
New Mexico State at Kentucky
12:00, SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -36, o/u: 60
Tennessee State at Mississippi State
12:00, ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Arkansas at Alabama
3:30, CBS
Line: Alabama -21, o/u: 57.5
Florida at Missouri
4:00, SEC Network
Line: Florida -8.5, o/u: 69.5
Auburn at South Carolina
7:00, ESPN
Line: Auburn -7.5, o/u: 44.5
South Alabama at Tennessee
7:30, ESPNU
Line: Tennessee -28, o/u: 62
Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
7:30, SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -36, o/u: 64.5
ULM at LSU
9:00, ESPN2
Line: LSU -29, o/u: 58.5
