SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 12

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 12

SEC

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 12

By November 17, 2021 3:09 am

By |

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 12 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction 

SEC Results So Far
SU: 70-24, ATS: 54-39-1, Point Total: 49-42-1

College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

Saturday, November 20

Charleston Southern at Georgia

12:00, ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING  

Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M

12:00, ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING  

New Mexico State at Kentucky

12:00, SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -36, o/u: 60  

Tennessee State at Mississippi State

12:00, ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING  

Arkansas at Alabama

3:30, CBS
Line: Alabama -21, o/u: 57.5  

Florida at Missouri

4:00, SEC Network
Line: Florida -8.5, o/u: 69.5

Auburn at South Carolina

7:00, ESPN
Line: Auburn -7.5, o/u: 44.5

South Alabama at Tennessee

7:30, ESPNU
Line: Tennessee -28, o/u: 62

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

7:30, SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -36, o/u: 64.5

ULM at LSU

9:00, ESPN2
Line: LSU -29, o/u: 58.5

College Football Schedule, Predictions, Week 12

Fearless Predictions of Every Game
Bowl Projections | Rankings

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, CFN, College Football Predictions, College Football Schedules, Florida, Georgia, How to watch, Kentucky, Lines, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, News, Ole Miss, SEC, SEC, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Week 12

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home