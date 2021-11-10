SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 11

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

SEC

By November 9, 2021 7:39 pm

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 11 of the season.

SEC Results So Far
SU: 60-19, ATS: 45-33-1, Point Total: 42-34-1
Saturday, November 13

Mississippi State at Auburn

12:00, ESPN
Line: Auburn -5.5, o/u: 50

New Mexico State at Alabama

12:00, SEC Network
Line: Alabama -52, o/u: 67.5

Samford at Florida

12:00, ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Georgia at Tennessee

3:30, CBS
Line: Georgia -20.5, o/u: 56

South Carolina at Missouri

4:00, SEC Network
Line: South Carolina -1, o/u: 55

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

7:00, ESPN2
Line: Kentucky -21, o/u: 52.5

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

7:00, ESPN2
Line: Texas A&M -2.5, o/u: 55.5

Arkansas at LSU

7:30, SEC Network
Line: Arkansas -2.5, o/u: 59

