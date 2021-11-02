SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 10

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

SEC

By November 2, 2021 5:47 pm

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 10 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

SEC Results So Far
SU: 60-19, ATS: 45-33-1, Point Total: 42-34-1

College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Missouri at Georgia

12:00 ESPN
Line: Georgia -38, o/u: 58.5

Liberty at Ole Miss

12:00, SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -9, o/u: 67.5

Auburn at Texas A&M

3:30, CBS
Line: Texas A&M -4.5, o/u: 50

Mississippi State at Arkansas

4:00, SEC Network
Line: Arkanas -5, o/u: 55.5

LSU at Alabama

7:00, ESPN
Line: Alabama -29, o/u: 66

Tennessee at Kentucky

7:00, ESPN2
Line: Kentucky -2, o/u: 57

Florida at South Carolina

7:30, SEC Network
Line: Florida -18, o/u: 52.5

College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Fearless Predictions of Every Game
Bowl Projections | Rankings

