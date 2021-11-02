SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 10

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 10 of the season.
SEC Results So Far
SU: 60-19, ATS: 45-33-1, Point Total: 42-34-1
Missouri at Georgia
12:00 ESPN
Line: Georgia -38, o/u: 58.5
Liberty at Ole Miss
12:00, SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -9, o/u: 67.5
Auburn at Texas A&M
3:30, CBS
Line: Texas A&M -4.5, o/u: 50
Mississippi State at Arkansas
4:00, SEC Network
Line: Arkanas -5, o/u: 55.5
LSU at Alabama
7:00, ESPN
Line: Alabama -29, o/u: 66
Tennessee at Kentucky
7:00, ESPN2
Line: Kentucky -2, o/u: 57
Florida at South Carolina
7:30, SEC Network
Line: Florida -18, o/u: 52.5
