Seattle at Green Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 14

Seattle at Green Bay How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 14

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Seattle (3-5), Green Bay (7-2)

Seattle at Green Bay Game Preview

Why Seattle Will Win

Does this seem like a settled and happy Green Bay situation to you?

Aaron Rodgers is back in the mix, but Jordan Love was the one who took the practice reps after his mediocre performance in the loss to Kansas City.

Can Rodgers go from his bizarro career-branding pivot to play like an MVP talent again just like that?

Seattle has its own guy back with Russell Wilson looking to try giving it a go through the injured finger that kept him out over the last few weeks.

More than just Wilson, this is a rested team coming off the bye week. Green Bay just played two straight road games before dealing with that.

Why Green Bay Will Win

Rodgers, Schmodgers … the Green Bay defense has been the star of this team.

That’s a wee bit of an overstatement, but the Packers have been terrific at limiting the deep shots, it came up with 14 takeaways over a seven game stretch before not getting one last week, and now it gets a pedestrian Seattle offense that has to get back up to speed.

But, of course, the game will be about 12 – assuming it’s not Love that’s stepping in.

The Seattle secondary has been good to give up 210 yards or more through the air in every game so far.

What’s Going To Happen

It won’t be business as usual for both teams, but Green Bay has the defense and Seattle doesn’t.

Both quarterbacks will be fine. Wilson just doesn’t have the guys around him the Rodgers does.

Seattle at Green Bay Prediction, Line

Green Bay 24, Seattle 13

Line: Green Bay -3.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

